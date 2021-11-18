54.2 F
DOD Announces Basing Decision for the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

The Department will continue to work through the Department of the Air Force Strategic Basing process to evaluate facilities within Anchorage.

An Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, AK, Nov. 30, 2018 to conduct an aerial site survey after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck nine miles from Anchorage at 8:29 a.m. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Balinda O'Neal Dresel)

The Department of Defense identified Anchorage, Alaska, as the sole candidate city to host the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the Department of Defense (DoD) Regional Center for the Arctic.

The Department will continue to work through the Department of the Air Force Strategic Basing process to evaluate facilities within Anchorage to finalize the site selection.

The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies is charged with building strong, sustainable, domestic and international networks of security leaders and promoting and conducting focused research on Arctic security to advance DoD security priorities in the Arctic region.

More information about the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies can be found here.

Read more at the Defense Department

