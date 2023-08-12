88.2 F
European and Indian Naval Forces Conduct Joint Maritime Security Activity

(EU NAVFOR photo)

On August 6, the European Union Naval Force (EU NAVFOR) flagship, ITS DURAND DE LA PENNE conducted a joint activity at sea with the Indian destroyer INS VISAKHAPATNAM.

The ships practiced a series of tactical maneuvers, while the Italian and Indian Boarding Teams conducted Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) activities. The interaction with the Indian Western Fleet command and the destroyer VISAKHAPATNAM was an excellent opportunity to strengthen the relationship between EU NAVFOR and the Indian Navy.

During the activity, EU NAVFOR Force Commander, Rear Admiral Fabrizio Rutteri, was hosted on board the Indian destroyer by the Flag Officer of the Western Indian Fleet, Rear Admiral Vineet McCarty, who on his part visited ITS DURAND DE LA PENNE.

The joint activity was held under the framework of the European Union’s Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific as an example of the need for increasing cooperation with India regarding maritime security.

