A small boat crew from Coast Guard Cutter Stratton conducts operations in the Yellow Sea Oct. 6, 2019, with a China Coast Guard cutter on the horizon. The Stratton was on a United Nations Security Council Relations patrol as a part of the United States’ ongoing contribution to international efforts in combatting Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK)’s maritime sanctions evasion activity. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA1 Nate Littlejohn)

Event: Enhancing Sanctions-Related Maritime Data

Access to precision research, data analytics and predictive intelligence is transforming how organizations across the globe identify maritime risk and address regulatory guidance and expectations.  US and UK Guidance released in 2020 targets all maritime industry stakeholders.  Firms are called on to, “Monitor Ships Throughout the Entire Transaction Lifecycle; Know Your Customer and Counterparty; and Exercise Supply Chain Due Diligence.”

To hear how industry leaders are implementing controls to address these challenges, Kharon and Windward have partnered together to share insights, explore practical program enhancement opportunities and discuss lessons learned. Timely and real life case studies will be used to  showcase a range of risk scenarios and mitigation strategies.

The webinar will be Wednesday, February 17, at 9 a.m. EST. Register here.

