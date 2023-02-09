Federal Register Notice: National Maritime Security Advisory Committee; March 2023 Virtual Meeting

The Coast Guard has announced in the Federal Register that the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee will meet virtually to review and discuss on matters relating to national maritime security, including on enhancing the sharing of information related to cybersecurity risks that may cause a transportation security incident, between relevant Federal agencies and State, local, and tribal governments; relevant public safety and emergency response agencies; relevant law enforcement and security organizations; maritime industry; port owners and operators; and terminal owners and operators. The virtual meeting will be open to the public.

The Committee will meet virtually on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The virtual meeting may close early if all business is finished.

To ensure your comments are received by Committee members before the virtual meeting, submit your written comments no later than March 16, 2023.

Pre-registration is required for attending the virtual meeting. To join the virtual meeting or to request special accommodations, contact Mr. Ryan Owens, Alternate Designated Federal Officer of the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee, 2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20593, Stop 7581, Washington, DC 20593-7581; telephone 202-302-6565 or email at ryan.f.owens@uscg.mil no later than 1 p.m. EST on March 16, 2023, to obtain the needed information. The number of virtual lines are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The full meeting notice is available on the Federal Register under Docket Number USCG-2023-0105.

