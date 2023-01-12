37.6 F
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Federal Register Notice: Commercial Diving Operations

There have been changes in the industry since USCG published the NPRM in 2015, including new standards and technologies.

By Homeland Security Today
Coast Guard marine inspectors Lt. Crystal Tucker (left), Lt. j.g. Maria McElhaney, a commercial dive boat operator and discuss the progress of repairs being made to the boat damaged during Hurricanes Irma and Maria at a marina in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, Oct. 23, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew S. Masaschi)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it is withdrawing the proposed rule entitled “Commercial Diving Operations” published in the Federal Register on February 19, 2015. We are taking this action because there have been changes in the industry since we published the NPRM in 2015, including new standards and technologies. We have concluded that the rule we proposed in 2015 is no longer appropriate in light of those changes. The Coast Guard may issue a new rulemaking in the future if warranted.

The docket for this withdrawal is available at the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. Please search for docket number USCG-1998-3786.

For information about this document call or email Kenneth A. Smith, General Engineer, Vessel and Facility Operating Standards Division, CG-OES-2, U.S. Coast Guard; telephone 202-372-1413, email Ken.A.Smith@uscg.mil.

Read more at USCG

