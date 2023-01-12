Federal Register Notice: Commercial Diving Operations

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it is withdrawing the proposed rule entitled “Commercial Diving Operations” published in the Federal Register on February 19, 2015. We are taking this action because there have been changes in the industry since we published the NPRM in 2015, including new standards and technologies. We have concluded that the rule we proposed in 2015 is no longer appropriate in light of those changes. The Coast Guard may issue a new rulemaking in the future if warranted.

The docket for this withdrawal is available at the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov. Please search for docket number USCG-1998-3786.

For information about this document call or email Kenneth A. Smith, General Engineer, Vessel and Facility Operating Standards Division, CG-OES-2, U.S. Coast Guard; telephone 202-372-1413, email Ken.A.Smith@uscg.mil.

