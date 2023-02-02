Federal Register Notice: Public Meeting in Preparation for International Maritime Organization SSE 9 Meeting

As announced in the Federal Register, the Department of State and Coast Guard will conduct a public meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, by way of Microsoft Teams meeting to prepare for the ninth session of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) Sub-Committee on Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE 9). SSE 9 will be held at IMO headquarters, London, United Kingdom, from February 27 to March 3, 2023.

Members of the public may participate up to the capacity of the Microsoft Teams meeting, which can handle 1,000 participants.

To RSVP, participants should contact the meeting coordinator, LT Christopher Reimer, by e-mail at christopher.p.reimer@uscg.mil. LT Reimer will provide log in information for Microsoft Teams.

The agenda items to be considered at this meeting mirror those to be considered at SSE 9, and include:

Adoption of the agenda

Decision of other IMO bodies

New requirements for ventilation of survival craft

Development of amendments to the LSA Code to revise the lowering speed of survival craft and rescue boats for cargo ships

Revision of SOLAS chapter III and the LSA Code

Review of SOLAS chapter II-2 and associated codes to minimize the incidence and consequences of fires on ro-ro spaces and special category spaces of new and existing ro-ro passenger ships

Development of amendments to the LSA code for thermal performance of immersion suits

Development of amendments to the LSA code and resolution MSC.81(70) to address the in-water performance of SOLAS lifejackets

Revision of the provisions for helicopter facilities in SOLAS and the MODU Code

Development of amendments to SOLAS chapter II-2 and the FSS Code concerning detection and control of fires in cargo holds and on the cargo deck of containerships

Development of amendments to SOALS chapter II-2 and MSC.1/Circ. 1456 addressing fire protection of control stations on cargo ships

Revision of the Code of Safety for Diving Systems (resolution A.831(19)) and the Guidelines and specifications for hyperbaric evacuation systems (resolution A.692(17))

Validated model training courses

Unified interpretation of provisions of IMO safety, security and environment-related conventions

Development of provisions to prohibit the use of fire-fighting foams containing perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) for fire-fighting on board ships

Amendments to the LSA Code concerning single fall and hook systems with on-load release capability

Biennial status report and provisional agenda for SSE 10

Election of Chair and Vice-Chair for 2024

Any other business

Report to the Maritime Safety Committee

Please note: The IMO may, on short notice, adjust the SSE 9 agenda to accommodate the constraints associated with the hybrid meeting format. Any changes to the agenda will be reported to those who RSVP.

Those who plan to participate may contact the meeting coordinator, LT Christopher Reimer, by e-mail at christopher.p.reimer@uscg.mil, or in writing at United States Coast Guard (CG-ENG-4), ATTN: LT Christopher Reimer, 2703 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S.E. Stop 7509, Washington D.C. 20593-7509. Members of the public needing reasonable accommodation should advise LT Reimer not later than February 2, 2022. Requests made after that date will be considered but might not be possible to fulfill.

The full meeting notice is available on the Federal Register under Docket Number 2023-01732.

