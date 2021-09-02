74.6 F
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Federal Register Notice: Towing Vessel Firefighting Training

Applicants who take the modified basic firefighting course would reduce their costs due to the courses being shorter and less expensive than the longer basic firefighting courses.

By Homeland Security Today
A Corpus Christi Fire Department vessel extinguishes a fire onboard a barge approximately three miles from the Port Aransas, Texas, jetties Oct. 20, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register a proposal to revise the training requirements for national Merchant Mariner Credential endorsements as master of towing vessels (limited) or mate (pilot) of towing vessels on inland waters or Western Rivers routes.

The proposal would provide mariners seeking these endorsements the option to take a modified basic firefighting course that eliminates training on equipment that is not required to be carried on towing vessels operating on inland waters or Western Rivers. Applicants who take the modified basic firefighting course would reduce their costs due to the courses being shorter and less expensive than the longer basic firefighting courses.

Comments and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before November 1, 2021.

You may submit comments identified by docket number USCG-2020-0492 using the Federal Decision Making Portal at https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

