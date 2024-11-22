Fenway Park to Host 2025 Secretaries’ Cup Featuring USCGA and USMMA

Fenway Park Events announced today that Fenway Park will host the 2025 Secretaries’ Cup, a longstanding annual football matchup featuring the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) and the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) on Saturday, November 15, 2025. The matchup is a cherished college athletic tradition featuring the only two federal service academies that compete in NCAA Division III sports. The game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET and be broadcast live on ESPN+.

“The U.S. Coast Guard is excited to bring the Secretaries’ Cup rivalry to a whole new level by hosting the game at historic Fenway Park in 2025,” said Dan Rose, Director of Athletics, U.S. Coast Guard Academy. “We are looking forward to seeing the entire Coast Guard community in blue and orange in Boston next fall to support our service’s team at this iconic venue.”

“We are honored to be part of the Secretaries’ Cup at Fenway Park, a venue that epitomizes history, tradition, and excellence,” said Kristofer Schnatz, Director of Athletics at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. “This matchup is more than a football game—it’s a celebration of service, camaraderie, and the unwavering commitment of our Midshipmen and Cadets. We can’t wait to see the USMMA community in full force in Boston, cheering on the Mariners at this iconic landmark.”

“We are thrilled to bring the Secretaries’ Cup to Fenway Park,” said Brett Miller, Director of Business Development, Fenway Park Events. “This game is rooted in tradition and serves as a powerful showcase of service, camaraderie, and competition. We look forward to hosting the athletes, their families, and fans at Fenway Park for what will be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Since its inception in 1981, the Secretaries’ Cup has symbolized the dedication, sportsmanship, and commitment to teamwork and service of student-athletes from both academies. The matchup marks the final game of the regular season for NCAA Division III football. In 2017, USMMA joined the NEWMAC conference as a charter member for football, making it a conference game.

The original announcement can be found here.