Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Jose Termini, a crew member at Station Cape Charles, Virginia, topples out of his kayak during a demonstration in the Chesapeake Bay, Oct. 30, 2018. The station crew hosted local media members to explain the dangers of cold water and offer safety tips. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Fireman Aidan Cooney)

Fifth Coast Guard District Commander Signs Final Rule Establishing Anchorage Near Cape Charles, Virginia

Rear Adm. Keith Smith, commander of Fifth Coast Guard District, signed a final rule establishing a new deep-water anchorage near Cape Charles and relocating an existing quarantine anchorage to an area further south in the lower Chesapeake Bay, which was published to the Federal Register, Thursday.

The new commercial anchorage will facilitate safe navigation of maritime commerce and national defense assets, and more safely and effectively support commercial vessel anchoring needs in the lower Chesapeake Bay.

In 2016 the Coast Guard began exploring the establishment of a formal anchorage near Cape Charles to address the growing trend of deep draft vessels anchoring in the area. In establishing this anchorage, the Coast Guard considered feedback on the Notice of Proposed Rule-Making, which included three public meetings and 84 written comments.

“The Coast Guard facilitates $5.4 trillion in commerce through the Maritime Transportation System annually,” said Smith. “Formally establishing this anchorage, where ships already anchor, and moving the quarantine anchorage helps ensure the safety of the MTS. It also protects the Chesapeake Bay by reducing potential pollution threats through regulation of the area.”

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Like HSToday?  Want to Keep the News, Commentary, and Practitioner Insights Coming? The COVID emergency has hit us hard and as a non-profit 501(c)(6) we are ineligible for any relief.

Please support us with a donation of $5 so we don't need to lay anyone off!

Thank you in advance for your consideration!

DONATE NOW

Never see this message again.

Go to Top
X