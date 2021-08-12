A crew from Coast Guard Station Charleston patrols Charleston Harbor as a cargo ship heads into the Port of Charleston following Hurricane Dorian, Sept. 7, 2019. The Coast Guard contributes to a safe and secure marine transportation system; facilitating $4.6 trillion of economic impact activity each year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes)

Final Rule: Electronic Submission of Facility Operations and Emergency Manuals

On September 10, 2021, a final rule goes into effect which enables regulated facilities to electronically submit Operations Manuals and Emergency Manuals and electronically communicate with the Coast Guard.

This rule also allows facility operators to submit one electronic or printed copy of the manuals and one electronic or printed copy of the amendments to the manuals. Finally, this rule requires the regulated facilities to maintain either an electronic or a printed copy of each required manual in the marine transfer area of the facility during transfer operations.

For more information about the final rule, view the Federal Register notice or search docket number USCG-2020-0315 on https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

Go to Top
X