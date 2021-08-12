Final Rule: Electronic Submission of Facility Operations and Emergency Manuals

On September 10, 2021, a final rule goes into effect which enables regulated facilities to electronically submit Operations Manuals and Emergency Manuals and electronically communicate with the Coast Guard.

This rule also allows facility operators to submit one electronic or printed copy of the manuals and one electronic or printed copy of the amendments to the manuals. Finally, this rule requires the regulated facilities to maintain either an electronic or a printed copy of each required manual in the marine transfer area of the facility during transfer operations.

For more information about the final rule, view the Federal Register notice or search docket number USCG-2020-0315 on https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

