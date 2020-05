The former captain of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt who was fired last month after sounding the alarm to help his coronavirus-stricken crew has left Guam and taken a temporary staff job with Naval Air Forces in San Diego, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Capt. Brett Crozier was relieved April 2 after the San Francisco Chronicle reported the contents of a leaked letter he wrote to superiors in March pleading for help as his crew battled an outbreak while underway.

