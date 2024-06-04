71 F
Washington D.C.
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Maritime Security

Former U.S. Navy Admiral & 2 Business Executives Arrested For Bribery

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
(FBI)

A retired Navy admiral and two corporate executives were detained on criminal accusations related to a bribery scheme involving a US government contract.

The scheme allegedly occurred between 2020 and 2022 and involved Robert Burke, 62, a retired four-star admiral from Coconut Creek, Florida, and Yongchul “Charlie” Kim and Meghan Messenger, co-CEOs of Company A, based in New York.

The indictment claims that Burke, who commanded Naval activities in Europe, Russia, and most of Africa, exploited his position to funnel a contract to Company A in exchange for future employment.

Read the rest of the story at marine insight.

author avatar
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.
See Full Bio
Previous article
COLUMN: Terrorist Threat Assessment: Boko Haram and ISWAP in Nigeria
Next article
PERSPECTIVE: Iran is a Cybersecurity Threat to the West, Jewish Diaspora and Gulf States
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals