A retired Navy admiral and two corporate executives were detained on criminal accusations related to a bribery scheme involving a US government contract.

The scheme allegedly occurred between 2020 and 2022 and involved Robert Burke, 62, a retired four-star admiral from Coconut Creek, Florida, and Yongchul “Charlie” Kim and Meghan Messenger, co-CEOs of Company A, based in New York.

The indictment claims that Burke, who commanded Naval activities in Europe, Russia, and most of Africa, exploited his position to funnel a contract to Company A in exchange for future employment.

Read the rest of the story at marine insight.