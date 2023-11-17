59.5 F
Washington D.C.
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Maritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Four Injured After Coast Guard Helo Crashes in Alaska

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The aircrew aboard a MH-60 Jayhawk from Air Station Elizabeth City hover over the Atlantic Ocean during the joint service Search and Rescue Exercise, May 17, 2022, near Ocean City, Maryland. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Emily Velez)

Four Coast Guard service members are injured after their MH-60 Jayhawk crashed during a search and rescue operation in Alaska, the service announced on Tuesday.

The helicopter, based out of Air Station Sitka, went down on Read Island south of Juneau late Monday night local time.

“Rescue crews from Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Petersburg Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at approximately 12:50 a.m., and a second MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew from Air Station Sitka arrived at approximately 1:39 a.m. Together, they provided preliminary medical care to two crew members who were reported to have sustained serious injuries,” reads a Tuesday statement from the Coast Guard.
“The four crew members were hoisted aboard the second Coast Guard helicopter and were transported to Petersburg for medical care. They were then transferred to Seattle via a C-130 Hercules aircraft from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak for a higher level of care. The watchstanders received notification of the crash at approximately 11:05 p.m. from the fishing vessel Lydia Marie, who was initially receiving search and rescue assistance from the aircrew due to flooding on their vessel.”

Read the rest of the story from USNI news here.

Previous article
Coast Guard, Interagency and International Partners Conduct Titan Evidence Review
Next article
US Navy Upgrading Torpedoes, Leveraging Cloud Computing for Submarines
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals

Verified by MonsterInsights