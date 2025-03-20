GAO: Coast Guard Shore Infrastructure Backlogs Exceed $7 Billion

Key Takeaways:

Coast Guard Infrastructure is Aging Rapidly: Nearly half of the Coast Guard’s shore assets, including piers, boat stations, and training centers, are beyond their expected service life.

Backlog of Projects Surpasses $7 Billion: Deferred maintenance and new infrastructure needs have pushed the estimated cost of required projects beyond $7 billion.

Budget Requests Fall Short of Needs: The President’s budget proposals from FY 2019 to FY 2025 have consistently failed to meet the Coast Guard’s identified funding targets for infrastructure.

GAO Urges Improved Budget Transparency: The GAO calls for more detailed reporting on funding trade-offs and competing priorities to help Congress make informed decisions.

According to a new Government Accountability Office (GAO) report, nearly half of the Coast Guard’s 40,000 shore infrastructure assets—including boat stations, piers, and command centers—are beyond their expected service life. Years of deferred maintenance and inadequate funding have led to a growing backlog of critical projects, estimated at $7 billion as of June 2024.

Infrastructure Backlogs Exceed $7 Billion

The Coast Guard’s backlog includes a mix of recapitalization projects, such as building new facilities, and deferred maintenance projects, such as repairing existing infrastructure. However, the budget levels approved in recent years have not been sufficient to address these backlogs.

In 2019, the Coast Guard estimated its shore infrastructure backlog at $2.6 billion. Since then, that figure has more than doubled to $7 billion.

Coast Guard officials have stated that current funding levels only cover the most urgent needs, primarily reactive repairs rather than preventative maintenance or strategic improvements.

Some infrastructure assets are in particularly poor condition—81% of aviation-related shore infrastructure assets, such as lighting for airfields, have exceeded their service life.

Budget Gaps and Lack of Transparency

Despite the clear need for increased funding, the Coast Guard’s budget requests have consistently fallen short of its own infrastructure funding targets.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sets the Coast Guard’s budget ceiling, limiting the amount that can be requested for infrastructure improvements.

As a result, the gap between requested funding and actual needs has persisted for years, further compounding the backlog.

The GAO report criticizes the lack of transparency in budget requests, noting that the Coast Guard does not currently provide Congress with enough information on competing project alternatives and trade-offs.

GAO’s Recommendations for Improvement

In 2019, the GAO made six key recommendations to improve the Coast Guard’s management of its shore infrastructure. While some progress has been made, four critical recommendations remain unaddressed:

Developing clear goals and baselines to measure the effectiveness of maintenance and repair efforts. Aligning infrastructure investments with mission needs through updated guidance. Implementing predictive models to optimize investment decisions and prioritize urgent projects. Providing Congress with greater budget transparency to inform decision-making on infrastructure funding.

Why It Matters

The Coast Guard plays a vital role in protecting U.S. waters, responding to emergencies, and ensuring maritime security. However, aging infrastructure threatens its ability to carry out critical missions. Without substantial investment, the growing backlog could lead to:

Increased maintenance costs due to the need for reactive rather than preventative repairs.

Operational disruptions caused by infrastructure failures at key facilities.

Delays in response time for search and rescue, disaster response, and national security operations.

Read the full GAO report here.