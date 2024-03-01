51.5 F
Maritime Security

German Ship Accidentally Targets US Drone in Red Sea, Revealing Challenges of Response to Houthi Attacks

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
The German frigate Hessen sails during exercise Northern Coasts in the Baltic Sea in September 2023. The German Defense Ministry confirmed on Feb. 28, 2024, that Hessen fired on an allied drone earlier in the week. (Leon Rodewald/German armed forces)

A German navy ship mistakenly targeted a U.S. Reaper drone in the Red Sea earlier this week while operating as part of the European Union’s Aspides mission to protect shipping in the vital waterway, a Defense Department official said Thursday.

The MQ-9 drone wasn’t damaged in the Tuesday incident and continued its mission, the official told Stars and Stripes on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to provide their name.

The targeting of a drone by an ally demonstrates the challenges the U.S. and its partners face in attempting to stem attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, analysts say.

Read the rest of the story at Stars and Stripes, here.

