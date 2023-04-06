83.9 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, April 6, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime Security

Global Maritime Training Institutions to Get Accommodation Upgrade

They provide postgraduate academic training to the international maritime community, in particular to students from developing countries.

By Homeland Security Today

Students at the World Maritime University (WMU) and the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) are to benefit from an injection of funding worth US$500,000 for the refurbishment of accommodation facilities at the two institutions.  

The money is being provided through the multi-donor Voyage Together Trust Fund (VTTF) which provides a mechanism through which the IMO Secretary-General’s strategic vision for IMO is facilitated and accelerated. 

VTTF is funded by contributions from the Republic of Korea to promote the effective implementation of IMO’s international conventions, the organization’s global stature, capacity building of developing countries, and shared growth of all Member States. It also supports strategy development and reform initiatives to enhance the performance of the IMO Secretariat.     

WMU, in Malmo, Sweden, and IMLI, in Malta, were established in 1983 and 1988, respectively. They provide postgraduate academic training to the international maritime community, in particular to students from developing countries. They are funded by voluntary contributions from a variety of public and private sector donors. 

Read more at IMO

Previous articleCanada, India, Japan, Korea, and the U.S. Complete Multilateral Guam-Based Exercise Sea Dragon 2023
Next article7 Countries Put Forth Candidates for Secretary-General of International Maritime Organization
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals