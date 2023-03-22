Guam-Based U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla Receives High Honors

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Guam Flotilla, 140-02-24, received several top honors at an annual conference and awards banquet held in Honolulu, Hawaii, on March 6, 2023.

The flotilla was selected as the best in the region and received the Meritorious Achievement Medal for outstanding performance of duty from Jan. 15 to Dec. 15, 2022. These and other individual achievements were recognized and shared in Guam with a larger flotilla attendance at the monthly meeting on March 14, as presented by Robert Vasquez, current flotilla commander, and Capt. Nick Simmons, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam.

“This team displayed exceptional flexibility, professionalism, and relevance in their operations and service to the people of Guam,” said Capt. Simmons. “I am incredibly grateful for their efforts and excited that we have over 80 members who volunteer their time to support U.S. Coast Guard missions here.”

The Guam Flotilla was recognized for its exceptional professionalism as they reconstituted efforts following the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing heavily on public education and emphasizing new training criteria. They were the only flotilla in the district to do so. They provided more than 56 hours of maritime observation patrols and 26 hours of operational and non-operational federal support. They also conducted vessel safety checks and program visits when the district could resume these activities.

They are a primary resource for recreational boating safety training, including 69 hours of Boat America training, 63 hours of Boating Skills and Seamanship advanced classes, and 1,443 hours of training support. As a part of National Safe Boating Week, the Guam Flotilla contributed to over 75 hours of Public Service Announcements and social media videos. They provided safety presentations for children using an innovative and creative program called Story Hour. The positive and enthusiastic results led to the proposed adoption of the program District-wide incorporating audio-visual methods.

Overall, the Guam Flotilla volunteered over 3,327 hours of service. They are cited for their dedication, judgment, and devotion to duty and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

The flotilla serves the Guam region and operates under the U.S. Coast Guard 14th District umbrella, encompassing more than 14 million square miles, including the Main Hawaiian Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas.

Established by Congress in 1939, the Auxiliary is always ready with a focus on safety and education to promote and improve Recreational Boating Safety, augment their active counterparts to enhance the safety and security of our ports, waterways, and coastal regions, and support Coast Guard operational, administrative, and logistical requirements. Flotillas exist in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam, and Saipan.

To learn more about the Auxiliary, visit http://www.cgaux.org, or to learn more about the Guam Flotilla, visit http://uscgauxiliaryguam.blogspot.com.

