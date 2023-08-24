72.5 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, August 24, 2023
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Guidance for the Voluntary Use of MARPOL Electronic Record Books on U.S. Flag Vessels

Vessel owners and other interested parties should contact the Office of Design and Engineering Standards.

By Homeland Security Today
A crew from Coast Guard Station Charleston patrols Charleston Harbor as a cargo ship heads into the Port of Charleston following Hurricane Dorian, Sept. 7, 2019. The Coast Guard contributes to a safe and secure marine transportation system; facilitating $4.6 trillion of economic impact activity each year. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Himes)

The Coast Guard has published Navigation and Vessel Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-23, Guidance for the voluntary use of MARPOL electronic record books On U.S. Flag Vessels.

NVIC 01-23 provides guidance to owners and operators of U.S. flagged vessels who may be interested in voluntarily using MAROL electronic record books, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s process and criteria for assessing, accepting, and verifying onboard electronic record books under the amendments to MARPOL Annexes I, II, V and VI and the Technical Code on Control of Emission of Nitrogen Oxides from Marine Diesel Engines (NOx Technical Code 2008).

This NVIC is available on the Coast Guard NVICs website.

Vessel owners and other interested parties should contact the Office of Design and Engineering Standards (CG-ENG) at [email protected] with any questions or feedback.

Read more at USCG

Previous articlePapua New Guinea Leads Joint Maritime Operations with U.S. Coast Guard
Next articleU.S. and Jordan Complete Bilateral Maritime Exercise
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals