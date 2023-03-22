Guidance on Qualification for National Endorsements as Tankerman-Assistant and STCW Endorsements for Basic Tanker Operations

The Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing has published CG-MMC Policy Letter 01-23 titled Qualification for National Endorsements as Tankerman-Assistant and STCW Endorsements for Basic Tanker Operations.

Under this policy, mariners who hold or qualify for a national endorsement as Tankerman-PIC (Barge) may be issued an endorsement as Tankerman-Assistant for the same cargoes. In addition, mariners who hold or qualify for an STCW endorsement for Advanced Oil Tanker Operations or Advanced Chemical Tanker Operations with a limitation to non-self-propelled vessels may be issued an endorsement for Basic Oil and Chemical Tanker Operations without a limitation to non-self-propelled vessels.

Mariners holding endorsements for Tankerman-PIC (Barge) and/or an STCW endorsement for advanced tanker operations may apply for endorsements for Tankerman-Assistant and Basic Oil and Chemical Tanker Operations. Alternatively, these endorsements may be added to their Merchant Mariner Credential (MMC) at the next renewal or other transaction.

Mariners holding an endorsement Tankerman-PIC (Barge) that do not have a Tankerman-Assistant endorsement in their MMC may serve as Tankerman-Assistant for the same cargoes as their Tankerman-PIC (Barge) endorsement on domestic voyages and on vessels not subject to STCW if they also carry a copy of the policy letter.

This policy letter is available on the Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credentialing policy website. It may also be accessed by selecting “Policy & Regulations” on the National Maritime Center’s website.

Mariners and other interested parties should contact the Mariner Credentialing Program Policy Division at MMCPolicy@uscg.mil or (202) 372-2357 with any questions or feedback.

Read more at USCG