The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register the availability of CG-MMC Policy Letter 02-21, titled “Guidance on Voluntary Compliance with Training Requirements for Personnel Serving on U.S.-flagged Passenger Ships that Carry More than 12 Passengers on International Voyages.”

This policy provides guidance to passenger vessel owners and operators on voluntary compliance with the 2016 amendments to the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers, 1978, as amended (STCW Convention) and the Seafarers’ Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Code (STCW Code). Vessels may be subject to detentions in foreign ports if personnel have not received appropriate training in accordance with the STCW Convention and the STCW Code.

Policy Letter 02-21 is available on the the Office of Merchant Mariner Credentialing policy website, as well on the Federal Register under docket number USCG-2021-0406 on http://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)