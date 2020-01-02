(Photo by Hector Mosley/U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District)

Harbor Pilot Dies After Fall Boarding Maersk Ship in New York Harbor

A harbor pilot from Freehold Township died Monday after falling off a rope ladder while boarding a cargo ship in New York Harbor, officials said.

The pilot was using the rope ladder to board the container ship Maersk Kensington, which was entering the Port of New York and New Jersey, when he fell and landed on the pilot vessel, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower said.

The Sandy Hook Pilots Association identified the pilot as Captain Dennis R. Sherwood, a veteran mariner who had been guiding ships into and out of New York Harbor for 35 years.

Read more at the Asbury Park Press

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Exclude from Homepage

SIGN UP NOW for FREE News & Analysis on topics of your choice across homeland security!

BEYOND POLITICS.  IT'S ABOUT THE MISSION. 

Go to Top
Malcare WordPress Security