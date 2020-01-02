Harbor Pilot Dies After Fall Boarding Maersk Ship in New York Harbor

A harbor pilot from Freehold Township died Monday after falling off a rope ladder while boarding a cargo ship in New York Harbor, officials said.

The pilot was using the rope ladder to board the container ship Maersk Kensington, which was entering the Port of New York and New Jersey, when he fell and landed on the pilot vessel, U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer John Hightower said.

The Sandy Hook Pilots Association identified the pilot as Captain Dennis R. Sherwood, a veteran mariner who had been guiding ships into and out of New York Harbor for 35 years.

Read more at the Asbury Park Press

