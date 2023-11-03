HawkEye 360 gets U.S. Navy Contract for Maritime Surveillance in the Pacific

HawkEye 360, a commercial operator of remote-sensing satellites, announced Oct. 31 it won a $12.2 million contract from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, HawkEye 360 uses radio-frequency (RF) data collected by satellites to geolocate electronic emissions and draw insights.

Under the one-year contract, the company will share satellite RF data, provide analytics and training services to partner nations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. The unclassified data will be shared via SeaVision, a web-based platform used by the U.S. and allies to improve maritime domain awareness.