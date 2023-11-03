59.9 F
Maritime Security

HawkEye 360 gets U.S. Navy Contract for Maritime Surveillance in the Pacific

The world's largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Italian Navy aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550), the Blue Ridge-class command ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), Italian Navy destroyer ITS Ciao Duilio (D 554), Italian Navy frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591), and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) steam in formation in the Ionian Sea, Aug. 20, 2023. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maxwell Orlosky)

HawkEye 360, a commercial operator of remote-sensing satellites, announced Oct. 31 it won a $12.2 million contract from the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific.

Based in Herndon, Virginia, HawkEye 360 uses radio-frequency (RF) data collected by satellites to geolocate electronic emissions and draw insights.

Under the one-year contract, the company will share satellite RF data, provide analytics and training services to partner nations in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands. The unclassified data will be shared via SeaVision, a web-based platform used by the U.S. and allies to improve maritime domain awareness.

