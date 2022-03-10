49.7 F
Help the Coast Guard Foundation Build a K9 Memorial

By Homeland Security Today
(U.S. Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, announced that to celebrate K9 Veterans Day this Sunday, March 13, it is raising funds to build a K9 memorial. The goal for this fundraising effort is $50,000 and a generous supporter has already donated $10,000.

The Coast Guard has a long tradition of employing service animals in the protection of the United States. The canine memorial will be built at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California, where the ashes of service dogs can be laid to rest by their handlers. This memorial will honor not only the dogs that dedicated their lives to their country, but their handlers as well.

“These dogs are highly trained and crucial to ensuring our national security,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation. “Working dogs deserve our admiration and respect for their vital role in the Coast Guard. We believe that they deserve a place of their own to recognize their contribution to the service.”

Donate at the Coast Guard Foundation

