39.6 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, November 17, 2022
spot_img
Subject Matter AreasMaritime SecurityUS Coast Guard

Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center Releases Report: ‘Risk-Informed Analysis of Transportation Worker Identification Credential Reader Requirements’

This report is being provided to the public for review and for the awareness of the maritime industry.

By Homeland Security Today
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jarrod Bohler (MST3) and Petty Officer 3rd Class Justin Biss (MST3) talk with a truck driver about his transportation worker identification credential as he attempts to enter the port of Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 5, 2008. (Coast Guard photo/PA2 Bobby Nash)

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) has released The RAND Corporation report titled “Risk-Informed Analysis of Transportation Worker Identification Credential Reader Requirements.”

The Coast Guard commissioned the report to aid in identifying the population of facilities handling certain dangerous cargoes (CDCs) impacted by the Coast Guard’s 2016 Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC) reader final rule. The report also offers a risk model for assessing these facilities and a cost-benefit analysis on the rule’s implementation.

This report is being provided to the public for review and for the awareness of the maritime industry.  The Coast Guard is reviewing the report to determine if changes to the 2016 TWIC Reader final rule are appropriate.

The report can be found: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1687-1.html

Read more at USCG

Previous articleCBP Reports ‘Significant Drop’ of 35 Percent from September to October in Venezuelan Border Encounters
Next articleFinal Rule: Survival Craft Equipment-Update to Type Approval Requirements
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals