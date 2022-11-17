Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center Releases Report: ‘Risk-Informed Analysis of Transportation Worker Identification Credential Reader Requirements’

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC) has released The RAND Corporation report titled “Risk-Informed Analysis of Transportation Worker Identification Credential Reader Requirements.”

The Coast Guard commissioned the report to aid in identifying the population of facilities handling certain dangerous cargoes (CDCs) impacted by the Coast Guard’s 2016 Transportation Worker Identification Card (TWIC) reader final rule. The report also offers a risk model for assessing these facilities and a cost-benefit analysis on the rule’s implementation.

This report is being provided to the public for review and for the awareness of the maritime industry. The Coast Guard is reviewing the report to determine if changes to the 2016 TWIC Reader final rule are appropriate.

The report can be found: https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RRA1687-1.html

