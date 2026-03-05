spot_img
Hormuz Crisis Triggers War-Risk Measures for Seafarers

March 5, 2026
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87) steams behind the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE 14) while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on May 23, 2019. (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lasheba James/Carrier Strike Group 12)

The global shipping industry is raising urgent warnings about the safety of civilian seafarers as escalating conflict in the Middle East halts commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, strands hundreds of vessels, and forces insurers, labor groups, and shipowners to enact emergency measures.

Industry bodies representing shipowners, insurers, and maritime labor say the rapidly deteriorating security environment in the Persian Gulf has placed civilian crews directly in harm’s way as missile strikes, drone threats, and military activity spread across one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) said the situation has left seafarers exposed to extreme danger while performing essential work that underpins global trade.

Read the rest of the story at gCaptain.

