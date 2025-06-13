The House of Representatives approved nine pieces of legislation, including bills to strengthen the U.S. supply chain and maritime industry, increase transparency and accountability at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), and more, according to a press release on Monday.

“I want to thank the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Members and the other Members of Congress who sponsored these bills for their leadership and work in addressing these critical issues,” said T&I Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO). “Bills introduced by Congressmen Rouzer and Calvert will strengthen our supply chain and limit the potential for Chinese, Russian, North Korean, and Iranian influence at U.S. ports. Representative McDowell’s bill will strengthen the Coast Guard’s ability to both go after drug traffickers and to respond to opioid overdoses. Legislation by Congressmen Burchett will increase transparency at TVA, making more of their meetings and decision-making processes open to public scrutiny. Congressman Balderson’s bill ensures that compressed gas cylinders manufactured in other countries will meet U.S. safety standards if they’re going to be used in our country. And the measure from Congressman Donalds honors the legacy of Frederick Douglass and his ties to the United States Capitol. I look forward to the Senate moving forward with these common-sense bills to improve the maritime transportation sector, increase transparency, and ensure the safe transportation of hazardous materials.”

“From Ranking Member Salud Carbajal’s bill to increase the amount of cargo carried by American ships to Representative Lauren Underwood’s bill to ensure access to baby changing tables on Amtrak trains to Representative Scott Peters’ bill to improve cross-border water infrastructure, the package of T&I bills passed under suspension today support families, create good-paying jobs and invest in resilient infrastructure,” Ranking Member Larsen said. “I urge the Senate to adopt these bills that support safer, cleaner, greener and more accessible infrastructure.”

The House passed the following measures:

H.R. 2390, the Maritime Supply Chain Security Act – introduced by Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC). The bill strengthens security and operations at U.S. ports by clarifying that Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) funds can be used to replace port crane hardware and software of Chinese origin.

H.R. 252, the Secure Our Ports Act of 2025 – introduced by Rep. Ken Calvert (R-CA). The bill bolsters our national security by prohibiting certain foreign entities, including state-owned enterprises of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, from entering into contracts for the ownership, leasing, or operation of U.S. port facilities that are subject to security plans.

H.R. 2351, To direct the Commandant of the Coast Guard to update the policy of the Coast Guard regarding the use of medication to treat drug overdose, and for other purposes – introduced by Rep. Addison McDowell (R-NC). The bill strengthens the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) ability to confront drug trafficking – including cases involving unmanned or autonomous vessels and instances in which drugs have been hidden onboard a vessel without the crew’s knowledge. The bill also requires an update to USCG policy to help the Service better respond to opioid overdoses on bases and in USCG operational environments.

H.R. 2035, the American Cargo for American Ships Act – introduced by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA). The bipartisan bill supports the U.S. maritime industry by requiring that 100 percent of cargo procured, furnished, or financed by the Department of Transportation be transported on U.S.-owned, privately-operated commercial vessels.

H.R. 1373, the Tennessee Valley Authority Transparency Act of 2025 – introduced by Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN). The bipartisan bill increases transparency by requiring meetings of the board of directors of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) – an independent government corporation – and committees and subcommittees of the TVA board to be open to the public.

H.R. 1182, Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act – introduced by Rep. Troy Balderson (R-OH). This bill directs the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to enact regulations to ensure foreign manufacturers of compressed gas cylinders meet U.S. Department of Transportation safety specifications and standards.

H.R. 248, the Baby Changing on Board Act – introduced by Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL). The bipartisan bill requires Amtrak to install baby changing tables in all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible bathrooms on Amtrak-owned cars. This legislation will help parents better care for their young children when traveling by rail on newly acquired Amtrak-owned trains.

H.R. 1948, To authorize the International Boundary and Water Commission to accept funds for activities relating to wastewater treatment and flood control works, and for other purposes – introduced by Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA). The bipartisan bill allows the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) to accept funds from federal and non-federal partners to support water infrastructure projects.