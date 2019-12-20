Adm. Charles W. Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tours the construction of the first offshore patrol cutter at the Eastern Shipbuilding Group shipyard in Panama City, Florida, Thursday, March 14, 2019. (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Loumania Stewart)

House Passes FY 2020 Coast Guard Funding; Bill Backs Icebreaker, Limits OPC Program

The House approved a $12 billion Fiscal Year 2020 funding deal that puts limitations on the Offshore Patrol Cutter program while moving ahead with funding for polar icebreakers, Fast Response Cutters and long-range surveillance aircraft.

The FY 2020 total is $49.8 million less than what the service received a year ago but is $846.7 million more than what was initially proposed in President Donald Trump’s FY 2020 budget request, according to a statement from the House Appropriations Committee.

The House approved the FY 2020 funding of $67.8 billion for the entire Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

