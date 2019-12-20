House Passes FY 2020 Coast Guard Funding; Bill Backs Icebreaker, Limits OPC Program

The House approved a $12 billion Fiscal Year 2020 funding deal that puts limitations on the Offshore Patrol Cutter program while moving ahead with funding for polar icebreakers, Fast Response Cutters and long-range surveillance aircraft.

The FY 2020 total is $49.8 million less than what the service received a year ago but is $846.7 million more than what was initially proposed in President Donald Trump’s FY 2020 budget request, according to a statement from the House Appropriations Committee.

The House approved the FY 2020 funding of $67.8 billion for the entire Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday.

Read more at USNI News

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)