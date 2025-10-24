spot_img
Friday, October 24, 2025
Counterterrorism
Maritime Security

Houthi Rebels Detain 20 UN Staff in Yemen

Five Yemenis and 15 foreign workers held as Iran-backed group steps up its campaign against international agencies

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today
October 24, 2025
United Nations

Houthi rebels have detained 20 employees at a UN facility in Sana’a, the capital of Yemen.

They are holding five Yemenis and 15 international workers but released another 11 after questioning them on Sunday. It was the second raid on a UN building in Sana’a in 24 hours.

A UN spokesperson said officials were in contact with the Houthis and other parties “to resolve this serious situation as swiftly as possible, end the detention of all personnel, and restore full control over its facilities in Sana’a”.

Read the rest of the story at The Guardian.

