Yemeni Houthis have claimed that they targeted the Portugal-flagged container ship MSC Orion through one of their drone attacks in the Indian Ocean as part of the ongoing movement against international shipping in solidarity with the Palestinians against the ongoing Israeli military actions in Gaza.

MSC Orion was moving between the Sines (Portugal) and Salalah (Oman) ports. Zodiac Maritime is its registered owner.

Zodiac is partly owned by Eyal Ofer, an Israeli businessman. The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the rest of the story at marine insight, here.