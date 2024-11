A multiple-missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on two US warships has been thwarted, the Pentagon has said.

At least eight drones, five anti-ship ballistic missiles and three anti-ship cruise missiles were aimed at the USS Stockdale and the USS Spruance on Monday.

The vessels shot down the projectiles and were “not damaged and no personnel were hurt,” Pentagon press secretary Air Force Major Gen Pat Ryder told reporters on Tuesday.

