Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen fired a close-range ballistic missile at the USS Laboon ship in the Red Sea on Tuesday, but it did not hit the vessel.
There were no injuries or damage reported, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said.
CENTCOM also engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from Houthi-controlled territory, the agency added.
Read the rest of the story at The Jerusalem Post, here.
