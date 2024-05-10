57.8 F
Houthis Offer Education to Students Suspended in U.S. Protest Crackdown

political violence. Protest, uprising, march or strike in city street. Crowd of people marching. Hooded man protesting fist up in the air. Activism for equal human rights or against gun violence. Large mass of protestors

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, which has disrupted global shipping to display its support for Palestinians in the Gaza conflict, is now offering a place for students suspended from U.S. universities after staging anti-Israeli protests.

Students have rallied or set up tents at dozens of campuses in the United States in recent days to protest against Israel’s war in Gaza, now in its seventh month.

Demonstrators have called on President Joe Biden, who has supported Israel’s right to defend itself, to do more to stop the bloodshed in Gaza and demanded schools divest from companies that support Israel’s government.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

