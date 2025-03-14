Houthis Renew Threats on Israeli Ships Sailing in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

The Houthis announced this week that they would attack any Israeli ship that sails in the vicinity of Yemen, including the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

As of Wednesday, the Houthis have not attempted any attacks, according to social media and the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations.

The Houthi threat to attack Israeli ships will be in effect until Israel resumes Gaza crossings, aid and food into the region, Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e said on X.

