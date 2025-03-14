42 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, March 14, 2025
CounterterrorismMaritime Security

Houthis Renew Threats on Israeli Ships Sailing in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

The Houthis announced this week that they would attack any Israeli ship that sails in the vicinity of Yemen, including the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

As of Wednesday, the Houthis have not attempted any attacks, according to social media and the U.K. Maritime Trade Operations.

The Houthi threat to attack Israeli ships will be in effect until Israel resumes Gaza crossings, aid and food into the region, Houthi spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Sare’e said on X.

Read the rest of the story at USNI News.

Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Today
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

