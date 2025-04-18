Ian Lindo, a 17-year-old high-school senior, was honored at a ceremony on April 10, 2025, after becoming Operation Homefront’s 2025 Military Child of the Year for the Coast Guard.

Lindo and the recipients from the other military services were honored at a gala event last week in Arlington, Virginia. Each of the branch winners received a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

Not surprisingly, the youth were recognized during “Month of the Military Child” — a time when the Coast Guard also takes the opportunity to express its thanks to our families who sacrifice so much to support the Coast Guard mission.

Lindo is the son of retired Lt. Michael Lindo and Michelle Effatt. He is a senior at I.C. Norcom High School in Portsmouth, Virginia, and the valedictorian of his class. Lindo has also led volunteer programs and is the president of his youth mentorship group and service organization.

Operation Homefront annually recognizes youth, like Lindo, who excel in academics, community service, and leadership among their peers for the honor given annually. Since 2002, this nonprofit has been focused on building strong and stable military families.

Lindo is an example of that dedication to Coast Guard families and the other services. Lindo shared with Operation Homefront, “My father’s dedication and commitment to serving our country for so many years is something I deeply admire. His loyalty and sacrifice for our nation have shaped who I am. It’s not just about the uniform; it’s about the values he instilled in me — discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of duty.”

This article by Keisha Reynolds was originally published on MyCG.