India’s navy said its commandos have rescued all crew members from a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel after its attempted hijack in the Arabian Sea, and that it had not found any pirates on board.
The subcontinent’s navy said on Friday that 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, were rescued from the MV Lila Norfolk after they intercepted the vessel.
The navy said its forces were carrying out “sanitisation” operations on the ship, less than a day after they received a hijacking distress call from its location off Somalia’s coast in the North Arabian Sea.
