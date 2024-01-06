36 F
Maritime Security

Indian Navy Intercepts Ship, Rescues Crew after Arabian Sea Hijack Attempt

A video screenshot of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) operating in an unsafe and unprofessional manner in close proximity to patrol coastal ship USS Sirocco (PC 6) and expeditionary fast transport USNS Choctaw County (T-EPF 2) in the Strait of Hormuz, June 20, 2022. (Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs/U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet)

India’s navy said its commandos have rescued all crew members from a Liberian-flagged merchant vessel after its attempted hijack in the Arabian Sea, and that it had not found any pirates on board.

The subcontinent’s navy said on Friday that 21 crew members, including 15 Indians, were rescued from the MV Lila Norfolk after they intercepted the vessel.

The navy said its forces were carrying out “sanitisation” operations on the ship, less than a day after they received a hijacking distress call from its location off Somalia’s coast in the North Arabian Sea.

Read the rest of the story from Al Jazeera here.

