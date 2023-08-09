Innovative Partnership Enables Maritime High School Students to Dive Deeper Toward a Future in the Maritime Industry

A groundbreaking and innovative partnership between Highline Public Schools, Northwest Maritime Center, and Seattle Maritime Academy (SMA) has been established to further address the increasing need for maritime employees.

Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students entering grade 11 can select to participate in a two-year Vessel Operations, Design, and Maintenance pathway at Seattle Maritime Academy. This running start pathway allows MHS students to complete SMA’s 12-month Marine Engineering Technology Program. This pathway allows MHS students to complete the academic portions of SMA’s Marine Engineering Technology Program. Following graduation, students will complete an at-sea internship to finish the program and earn endorsement as a Qualified Member of the Engineering Department.

The partnership agreement between Northwest Maritime Center, Seattle Maritime Academy, and Highline Public Schools will enable students to graduate high school with both a high school diploma and essential maritime credentials, such as the Qualified Member of the Engineering Department (QMED), a highly sought-after industry qualification. All costs associated with attending Seattle Maritime Academy and earning maritime certifications and screenings will be covered in full for participating Maritime High School students.

“We are excited for our students as they embark on these pathways and are grateful for the partnership with Seattle Maritime Academy,” says Highline Public Schools Superintendent Ivan Duran. “This partnership underscores our commitment to preparing students for the future they choose. Working together with our partners, we equip students with what they need to chart their course in the Maritime industry and beyond.”

Since opening in 2021, it has been the mission of Maritime High School to prepare its graduates for maritime careers or post-secondary education to continue marine-related studies. Students graduating from Maritime High School who have participated in this new pathway program can enter the maritime industry with the credentials to start their careers with an impressive annual salary of $70,000 to $80,000.

“There are incredible opportunities in maritime careers. We need more collaborations like this if we’re going to connect the incredible opportunities with young people. Bridging the gap between high school, college, and careers is critical,” said Jake Beattie, Chief Executive Officer of the Northwest Maritime Center.

“We are excited to welcome the students of Maritime High School to the Seattle Maritime Academy,” said Dale Bateman, Associate Dean for Seattle Maritime Academy. “The maritime education and certifications students will earn through this program will prepare them for bright careers in the maritime industry.”

Maritime High School is currently accepting students entering grades 9-11. The school is open to any student who is interested in maritime studies, whether they live within Highline Public Schools boundaries or not. To learn more or apply to attend Maritime High School for the 2023-24 school year, visit https://maritime.highlineschools.org/