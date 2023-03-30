Interim Rule: Fire Safety of Small Passenger Vessels; OMB Approval of Information Collection Request

The Coast Guard announced in the Federal Register that it has received approval from the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for an information collection request associated with the interim rule requirements for fire safety on certain covered small passenger vessels. This rule announces the effective dates for the requirements for vessel operators to log the occurrence of passenger emergency egress drills and to post passenger safety bills in overnight accommodation spaces. In the interim rule, we stated we would publish a document in the Federal Register announcing the effective date of the collection-of-information related sections upon OMB approval. This rule establishes April 24, 2023 as the effective date for those sections.

This rule is effective April 24, 2023. The amendments to 46 CFR 122.507, 122.515, 185.507, and 185.515, published on December 27, 2021 (86 FR 73160) are effective on April 24, 2023.

To view documents mentioned as being available in the docket, including the interim rule published on December 27, 2021 (86 FR 73160), search the docket number USCG-2021-0306 using the Federal eRulemaking Portal at https://www.regulations.gov.

Read more at USCG