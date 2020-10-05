International Maritime Organization Hit by Cyber Attack

The issue (since 30 September 2020) is affecting IMO’s public website (www.imo.org), and internal intranet services.

Internal and external emails are working as normal. Service has been restored to the GISIS database (https://gisis.imo.org/Public/Default.aspx); IMODOCS (https://docs.imo.org/Default.aspx); and Virtual Publications (https://vp.imo.org/Login.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f).

The interruption of service was caused by a sophisticated cyber-attack against the Organization’s IT systems that overcame robust security measures in place. IMO IT technicians shut down key systems to prevent further damage from the attack. The IMO is working with international IT security experts to restore systems as soon as possible, to identify the source of the attack, and further enhance security systems to prevent recurrence.

Read more at IMO