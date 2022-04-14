International Maritime Organization Launches e-Learning Platform

IMO is adding e-learning to its portfolio of services. The first free to access course was launched during an online event (7 April), in the margin of its Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) Sub-Committee meeting.

IMO has developed a number of e-Learning courses with the purpose of increasing the capacity of Member States to effectively implement IMO instruments. Some courses are also available to anyone interested in maritime issues wishing to enhance their maritime knowledge.

The first such course is “An Introduction to Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation,” designed to provide a basic introduction to those involved in, or that have an interest in, matters related to oil pollution preparedness and response, whether from within the oil spill response community or the maritime sector.

The series of e-Learning courses is being developed in collaboration with the World Maritime University. Distance learning has become key in meeting the changing educational needs in the maritime industry and IMO is offering students and maritime professionals around the world the possibility to boost their understanding of key maritime issues.

