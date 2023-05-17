International Maritime Security Construct Holds Change of Command

The International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC) headquarters held a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Navy base in Bahrain between two officers from United Kingdom’s Royal Navy, May 17.

Royal Navy Commodore Peter Laughton assumed command of IMSC from Commodore Ben Aldous who served as commander since August 2022.

IMSC was formed in July 2019 in response to increased threats to freedom of navigation for merchant mariners transiting international waters in the Middle East. Coalition Task Force (CTF) Sentinel, IMSC’s operational arm, was established four months later. The task force monitors and operates in key regional maritime chokepoints.

“My time with IMSC and CTF Sentinel has been nothing short of astounding,” said Aldous. “Leading such a diverse team with such broad expertise has been humbling and I continue to be amazed by the commitment and professionalism of all our partners. We are truly an international response to an international problem impacting some of the world’s most strategic waterways.”

Laughton has served in the Royal Navy for 25 years and most recently led Royal Navy’s Military Diving Capability Cell at Navy Command Headquarters.

“I’ve been lucky enough to command in every rank since lieutenant, from a patrol vessel all the way to the Royal Navy Flagship,” Laughton said. “But IMSC is thus far the pinnacle of my career in so many ways.”

Headquartered in Bahrain, IMSC promotes collaboration among member nations to deter threats and reassure regional mariners in and around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. Current members include Albania, Bahrain, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Seychelles, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States.

