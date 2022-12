Fourteen Iranian fishermen have returned home after years in captivity by al-Shabab militants in Somalia.

They were freed after “lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs and Somali elders,” Iranian news agency ISNA reports.

They were flown back to Iran late on Saturday before being taken to their hometown of Chabahar, in the south. Some of them had been held for as long as eight years after being kidnapped in international waters close to Somalia.

