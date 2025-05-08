76.7 F
Israel’s Defence Minister Warns Yemen’s Houthis of Heavy Retaliation

Israel Katz (right) with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy (left) in Jerusalem, Israel, 15 July 2024 (Photo: CC 2.0 via Wikipedia)

Israel’s defence minister on Thursday warned Yemen’s Houthis will suffer heavy blows if they continue to fire at Israel and that its defence forces are prepared for any mission.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the U.S. would stop bombing the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, saying that the group had agreed to stop attacking U.S. ships.

A ceasefire deal between Yemen’s Houthis and the U.S. does not include sparing Israel, the Houthis said on Wednesday, later saying they targeted Israel with drones.

Read the rest of the story at Reuters.

