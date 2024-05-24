66.7 F
Law Enforcement and Public SafetyMaritime Security

Judge Dismisses Felony Convictions of 5 Retired Military Officers in U.S. Navy Bribery Case

By Homeland Security Today
United States Navy flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog
(iStock Photo)

A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” in one of the navy’s biggest corruption cases.

The dismissals came at the request of the government — not the defence — citing prosecutorial errors.

Retired U.S. navy officers Donald Hornbeck, Robert Gorsuch and Jose Luis Sanchez, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Enrico DeGuzman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disclosing information on Tuesday, while U.S. navy officer Stephen Shedd’s entire case was thrown out. Their defence lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

Read the rest of the story at CTV News.

