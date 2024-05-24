A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the felony convictions of five retired military officers who had admitted to accepting bribes from a Malaysian contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” in one of the navy’s biggest corruption cases.

The dismissals came at the request of the government — not the defence — citing prosecutorial errors.

Retired U.S. navy officers Donald Hornbeck, Robert Gorsuch and Jose Luis Sanchez, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Enrico DeGuzman pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disclosing information on Tuesday, while U.S. navy officer Stephen Shedd’s entire case was thrown out. Their defence lawyers could not be immediately reached for comment.

