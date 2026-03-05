spot_img
‘Large Explosion’ Reported on Tanker Near Kuwait as Small Craft Seen Fleeing, UKMTO Says

A tanker anchored off Kuwait reported a large explosion late Tuesday followed by the departure of a small craft from the area, raising fresh concerns about maritime security in the northern Persian Gulf as regional tensions continue to escalate.

According to a report issued by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center, the incident occurred at 2240 UTC on March 4 approximately 30 nautical miles southeast of Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait.

The vessel’s master reported hearing and witnessing a “large explosion on the port side” of the tanker before observing a small craft leaving the vicinity, according to the UKMTO advisory.

Read the rest of the story at gCaptain.

