Latest ‘Drill Down’: Port State Information Exchange (PSIX)

The Outer Continental Shelf National Center of Expertise has released its latest issue of “Drill Down” to discuss the USCG’s Port State Information Exchange (PSIX) system as a tool to assist owner/operators (O/O) with the management of their fleet by using the information available in PSIX.

This edition overviews the Port State Information Exchange system, explains how owner operators can manage their data, and how to rectify any discrepancies in the system.

Drill Down is the OCS NCOE’s outreach and knowledge management tool for sharing in-house expertise with a broader audience, to assist in educating those interested in the OCS world of work, and to help generate discussion among OCS stakeholders. The goal is to “drill down” the answers to questions regarding the OCS industry. To read other issues of Drill Down, visit the OCNCOE’s online library.

Read more at USCG

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)