Marine Navigation System to Increase Safety, Commerce in Northwest

Naval Base Kitsap is the nation’s third-largest U.S. Navy installation and provides base operating services to submarines, aircraft carriers, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the largest fuel depot in the Continental U.S. The Kitsap PORTS will help personnel plan for, and respond to, changing oceanographic conditions in the area. The system will allow all local mariners to have access to real-time water level, currents, and meteorological information, helping them better plan vessel transits and prevent accidents.

The systems measure and disseminate predictions and observations for a variety of oceanographic and meteorological conditions. The NOAA PORTS program has reduced shipping collisions, groundings, injuries and property damage. When a new PORTS is designed, local stakeholders determine the sensor type and location requirements to support their safety and efficiency decisions.

“This new system, and the others like them around the country, reduce ship accidents by more than 50%, increase the size of ships that can get in and out of seaports and reduce traffic delays,” said Nicole LeBoeuf, director of NOAA’s National Ocean Service. “They also provide real-time data as conditions rapidly change, giving our coastal communities time to prepare and respond.”

The Kitsap PORTS consists of an integrated series of sensors which provide critical real-time information on oceanographic and meteorological conditions. This will greatly increase the navigation safety of vessels entering and exiting Puget Sound and traversing both Rich Passage and the Hood Canal.

Two new current meters collect and transmit real-time current observations in waterways with dynamic currents and large depth changes over small distances. A new water level and meteorological monitoring station will aid mariners navigating the area around Bremerton, Washington, which observes a very large daily tidal range. Wind speed and directional data will help users plan for safe docking in high shipping traffic or adverse weather.

View the real-time data for the Kitsap PORTS.

Read more at NOAA