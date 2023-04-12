Marine Safety Information Bulletin: Fire Safety on Small Passenger Vessels

The Coast Guard has published Marine Safety Information Bulletin 05-23, Fire Safety on Small Passenger Vessels, which encourages owners and operators to do a self-assessment of the fire safety of their vessel(s).

The MSIB provides a checklist evaluating fire safety and emergency preparedness on board. MSIB 05-23 also announces that the Coast Guard has initiated a concentrated inspection campaign focused on fire safety aboard small passenger vessels. Some vessels initially certificated prior to 1996 that carry 100 or more passengers will be subject to in-service inspection to verify certain arrangements and procedures related to fire safety.

MSIB 05-23 is available at https://www.dco.uscg.mil/Featured-Content/Mariners/Marine-Safety-Information-Bulletins-MSIB/.

For any questions, please contact [email protected]

Read more at USCG