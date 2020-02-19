Maritime Administration Announces More Than $280 Million in Grants for Nation’s Ports

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) today announced that it has awarded more than $280 million in discretionary grant funding through the new Port Infrastructure Development Program. This funding is designed to improve port facilities at or near coastal seaports.

“Ports are gateways to the world and port infrastructure investments will improve the regional economy, increase productivity and economic competitiveness, and create more jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure our nation’s freight transportation needs, present and future, are met. The program provides capital financing and project management assistance to improve port capacity and efficiency. Of the 15 projects that were awarded grants, six are located in Opportunity Zones, which were created to revitalize economically distressed communities using private investments.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work more directly with America’s ports to enhance their facilities,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “The grants awarded will ensure that these facilities are operating at their highest, most productive capacities.”

The United States relies heavily on its maritime services and infrastructure. Our ports are an unsung economic boon, directly and indirectly providing countless jobs for Americans. Improving these facilities benefits the American economy and increases the capacity and efficiency of our transportation and supply network nationwide.

A complete list of grant recipients is below:

Anchorage, Alaska

Port of Alaska Modernization Program (awarded $20,000,000)

This grant will be used to support the construction of a new petroleum and cement marine terminal. This terminal, a key component of the Port of Alaska Modernization Program, will support the transfer of refined petroleum and cement from bulk carriers to onshore pipelines and storage facilities. This project also promotes energy-efficient trade throughout southcentral Alaska while increasing the facility’s overall efficiency.

Long Beach, California

Alameda Corridor South Access: Terminal Island Rail Junction Project (awarded $14,500,000)

Located at the Port of Long Beach, this grant will be used to improve the capacity at the Terminal Island Wye rail junction by constructing and replacing rails and siding that will improve the efficiency of rail operations. The intended rail enhancements will increase the longevity of the resulting infrastructure.

Los Angeles, California

Port of Los Angeles Multimodal Freight Network Improvement Program: Fenix Container Terminal Intermodal Railyard Expansion and Modernization Project (awarded $18,184,743)

The grant will be used to increase the capacity of the existing on-dock railyard by adding 11,500 linear feet of track. This project will improve the terminal’s rail capacity by 10 percent while also creating utility corridors and draining systems that will minimize the impact of storm-related damage.

Cape Canaveral, Florida

Port Canaveral Cargo Berth Rehabilitation and Modernization Project (awarded $14,100,000)

This grant will be used to bring the facility into a state of good repair by completing several construction projects that will improve its resiliency.

Miami-Dade County, Florida

PortMiami Cargo Yard Resiliency Improvements and Fumigation and Cold Chain Processing Center Project (awarded $43,928,393) (Opportunity Zone)

This grant will be used to supplement PortMiami infrastructure improvements to upgrade drainage and resiliency methods, along with the reorganization of cargo containers. The project will also construct a state-of-the-art fumigation and cold chain processing facility. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

Savannah, Georgia

Container Berth 1 Realignment (awarded $34,600,000)

The grants will be used to realign the Port of Savannah’s easternmost berth to enable the berth to receive 14,000 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) container ships. The three-component project consists of demolishing, rebuilding, and deepening the berth to allow vessels to take full advantage of the adjacent navigation channel. The project will enhance the port’s overall speed and efficiency of processing containers.

LaPlace, Louisiana

Globalplex Multi-Modal Connections Project (awarded $13,410,662)

Located at the Port of South Louisiana, the grant will be used to add multimodal connections and enhance the operation efficiency of Globalplex, a public port with a 335-acre maritime industrial park. The project consists of five construction components which, upon completion, will promote exports and improve the state of good repair and resiliency of the complex.

Duluth, Minnesota

Duluth Port Logistics Hub 2020 Revitalization and Expansion (awarded $10,500,000) (Opportunity Zone)

Located in an Opportunity Zone, the grant will be used to fund the construction of a rail-served warehouse and rehabilitate more than 1,700 linear feet of failing wharf walls at multiple berths inside of the port. The project also includes the addition of an on-dock rail and construction of a new roll-on/roll-off deck and supports the expansion of existing port operations.

Harrison County, Mississippi

Port of Gulfport Access Project (awarded $15,760,000) (Opportunity Zone)

This grant will be used to improve the roadways leading to and from the entrance to the port, which serves all freight and military cargo. These improvements will promote exports and improve the resiliency of the pavement on local roads. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

Cleveland, Ohio

Port of Cleveland’s Dock 24 and 26 Master Modernization and Rehabilitation Project (awarded $11,000,000) (Opportunity Zone)

Located in an Opportunity Zone, the grant will be used to rehabilitate two of the port’s main docks, which promote regional exports and improve operations and safety activities.

Toledo, Ohio

Port of Toledo Intermodal Project (awarded $16,000,000) (Opportunity Zone)

The grant will be used to reconstruct and upgrade the dock at Midwest Terminals Facility 1 at the port, as well as to develop a liquid transloading facility. These projects are part of the port’s 10-year capital improvement plan, which will restore the docks’ structural integrity and promote efficient energy trade. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

Charleston, South Carolina

Wando Welch Terminal Wharf Toe Wall and Berth Deepening Project (awarded $19,986,000)

The grant will be used to construct an underwater retaining wall and deepen three berths at the terminal to enable the facility to handle larger container ships. This project complements the ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project to deepen the navigation channel leading to the terminal.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Avery Point Public Oil Docks Redevelopment (awarded $17,600,000) (Opportunity Zone)

This grant will be used to fund Phase 1 of the Port of Corpus Christi’s plan to refurbish docks at the Avery Point terminal that is used by a number of the port’s customers to transload petroleum products. The project will double the capacity of Oil Dock 3, enabling the port to meet the growing demand for berth space to support exports of refined petroleum products. This project is located in an Opportunity Zone.

Houston, Texas

Bayport Terminal Intermodal Expansion to Meet Demand Project (awarded $21,840,000)

The grant will be used to develop 1,000 linear feet of green space site into a wharf at the Bayport Terminal at the Port of Houston. This development includes installation of crane rail to facilitate the ability of existing cranes to operate on the newly developed wharf space. This project will enable the terminal to handle 2.4 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU) container ships annually.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Agricultural Maritime Export Facility (awarded $15,893,543)

Located at the Port of Milwaukee, the grant will be used to develop an under-utilized parcel of land at the port into an export facility for agricultural commodities. The project promotes exports and energy-efficient trade.

