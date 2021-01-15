Maritime High School Will Open This Fall

Maritime High School, a new regional high school administered by Highline Public Schools, will open in September 2021. Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition (DRCC) will partner as a community engagement liaison and the Northwest Maritime Center (NWMC) will provide guidance related to maritime education and fundraising support. The Port of Seattle partnered in the development of the school by convening industry and education leaders and identifying national best practices.

Highline Superintendent Susan Enfield has appointed Tremain Holloway as the principal of the new school. Holloway is currently co-principal of Highline High School and previously served as assistant principal at Raisbeck Aviation High School, a highly regarded regional high school also administered by Highline and supported by the Port of Seattle.

“The Port of Seattle thanks Highline Public Schools and our community stakeholders for working together to launch the Maritime High School, which will be a wonderful educational opportunity,” said Ryan Calkins, Port of Seattle Commissioner. “Our vision is to provide a first-class education, centered on equity, diversity, and inclusion to those who seek a career in the maritime field, the backbone of our regional economy.”

A typical week at Maritime High School may include time in the classroom, virtual (distance) instruction from home, and frequent field experiences and boat-based learning. In 11th and 12th grades, students will participate in internships to gain workforce skills and knowledge. Students will engage in project-based learning, working with teachers, community partners, and industry experts in hands-on experiences. An innovative transcript will demonstrate their learning across all academic subject areas.

By graduation, students will have the skills to launch a maritime career or to continue studying in a two- or four-year college. Students will gain an understanding of the natural world, increase their competency in practical skills, and develop a greater awareness of career opportunities centered on the sea and beyond.

The concept for a regional Maritime High School gained support in late 2019. Local industry and education leaders recognized that specialized maritime industry education could help meet both the future workforce needs of the region’s globally-recognized maritime industry, as well as the need for high-paying career opportunities in underserved communities.

In 2020 supporters published A Changing Tide: A Strategic Plan for Maritime and Ocean Sciences High School in Greater Seattle. Seattle Public Schools, Highline Public Schools, Federal Way Public Schools and the Tukwila School District leaders gathered to explore and identify the district that would serve as the leading educational entity for the project. The clear choice was Highline Public Schools, and Highline established a taskforce to move the project forward, guided by a design team of industry partners and informed by a broader advisory team.

Partners also identified the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition (DRCC) to serve as a community engagement liaison and provide invaluable insight and perspective into the diverse Duwamish Valley communities.

Maritime High School will open in September with its first 9th-grade class. Prospective students have until January 31 at 11 p.m. to apply online. The school is open to students from across the region with an interest in maritime careers. Information sessions will be held in Spanish and English. Additional languages available on request. Details on the information sessions and more information are found on the Maritime High School website.

This fall, Maritime High School will be temporarily housed at the Olympic Interim Site, 615 200th Street in Des Moines.

